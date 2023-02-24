Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
WGN Radio

Illinois police warn people to be vigilant on ‘National Day of Hate’

By Andrew Smith,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ECNEG_0kyYiDT800

CHICAGO — Police in Illinois are warning people to be vigilant Saturday after state police said they have seen an increase in “domestic violent extremist messaging” announcing the day as “National Day of Hate.”

In a statement released Thursday, Illinois State Police said they are encouraging people to be vigilant and there is no information to take action on as of now.

Family of 7-year-old struck, killed by school bus in Park Forest file wrongful death lawsuit

State police said Neo-Nazi and anti-Semite groups are encouraging hate actions over the weekend.

“The Illinois Statewide Terrorism & Intelligence Center has been in communication with community organizations and will continue to monitor all intelligence platforms,” the statement read.

Earlier this week, the Chicago Police Department issued a similar statement.

“The Chicago Police Department is aware of the online posts regarding February 25, 2023,” the statement read. “At this time, there is no actionable intelligence and we continue to actively monitor the situation.”

Chicago police said they are working closely with members, leaders and organizations within the Jewish and faith-based communities.

50th Ward Ald. Debra Silverstein said in a tweet Chicago police officers are paying “special attention” to Jewish institutions, synagogues and other places of worship.

State police said the public should report any illegal and or suspicious activity to local law enforcement.

What is National Day of Hate?

According to the Anti-Defamation League, “National Day of Hate,” a day they said could include anti-Semitic and white supremacist propaganda distributions and banners, is Feb. 25.

“This anti-Semitic proposed event has instructed like-minded individuals to drop banners, place stickers and flyers, and vandalize by way of graffiti as forms of biased so-called activism,” a community alert from Chicago police read. “These organizers request that potential actions be recorded and/or photographed to submit online.”

The ADL said the day was originally proposed by an Iowa-based neo-Nazi group.

Like law enforcement, the ADL is urging people to review safety plans, remain vigilant and report people committing anti-Semitic activities to law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Illinois State newsLocal Illinois State
Chicago police officer shot, killed on Southwest Side identified
Chicago, IL17 hours ago
Volkswagen’s tracking firm refused to find stolen SUV, kidnapped boy without payment: sheriff
Libertyville, IL17 hours ago
Ron DeSantis claims Chicago's crime rate is due to "woke" policies and push to defund police; recruits CPD for Florida
Chicago, IL5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
David Brown resigns as CPD Superintendent
Chicago, IL17 hours ago
Brandon Johnson criticizes Paul Vallas’ past budgetary practices
Chicago, IL20 hours ago
Hunter charged for killing pet dogs he thought were coyotes
Danbury, CT15 hours ago
Pouring rain doesn’t stop this armed catalytic converter crew in Chicago (video)
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago shooting: 2 shot, including Cook Co. correctional officer, outside nightclub
Chicago, IL2 days ago
WGN-TV political analyst Paul Lisnek recaps the mayoral election
Chicago, IL1 day ago
City of Chicago Election Results: Key Races
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Children’s bamboo plates recalled over toxic materials
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
Toddler helps Kentucky police find wanted woman: ‘We shouldn’t lie’
Williamsburg, KY2 days ago
Human remains found in Chicago alley
Chicago, IL2 days ago
What are Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s plans if she is reelected?
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago police: 2 found shot to death in Chatham apartment
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Suspect in St. Louis homicide arrested in Harvey, Illinois
Saint Louis, MO5 days ago
At least 2 EF-0 tornadoes touch down in Joliet, Naperville, National Weather Service says
Naperville, IL2 days ago
Chicago cops use social media, facial recognition technology to identify third man in high-rise gun case
Chicago, IL6 days ago
Bipartisan senators unveiling legislation aimed at preventing more toxic train derailments
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Ship lost in 1894 found in Lake Huron, confirming tragic end
Alpena, MI1 day ago
2 people shot during fight on sidewalk in Logan Square
Chicago, IL5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy