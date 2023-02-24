Open in App
Pueblo, CO
See more from this location?
KRDO News Channel 13

Barkman Library in Pueblo to close due to meth contamination

By Riley Carroll,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xEj9c_0kyYgchH00

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) — The Barkman branch library will be closed starting Feb. 27 and will remain closed for the week due to methamphetamine residue remediation, according to the Pueblo City-County Library District.

PCCLD said on Jan. 26, they began screening for methamphetamine contamination of the restrooms at the Belmont-area library branch, located at 1300 Jerry Murphy Rd.

"The library district's goal is to maintain safe and comfortable public library buildings. We have tested the Barkman Library based on recent, elevated incidents of drug use at that location. We are following the recommendations of the environmental testing company and CDPHE and have engaged a state-certified company to complete the remediation. While we believe the risks to public health are low at the levels tested at the Barkman Library, we are committed to protecting public health in taking these steps," Sherri Baca PCCLD’s executive director said.

The screenings showed the presence of methamphetamine residue present in the public bathrooms. Bathroom samples were above the .10 micrograms per 100-centimeter standard as set by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

According to the PCCLD, Colorado laws dealing with methamphetamine testing cover residential buildings and properties only. The PCCLD said the CDPHE doesn't have regulations for commercial-use buildings at this time. That means current residential standards are used as a reference to determine if meth levels are elevated.

Remediation work will be completed by Fresh-Start Environmental and retesting will keep the Barkman Library closed until the clearance test results are received. PCCLD said they will reopen the branch as soon as possible.

All other PCCLD locations remain open at this time.

The post Barkman Library in Pueblo to close due to meth contamination appeared first on KRDO .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Parkview Health System lifts mask requirement in Pueblo
Pueblo, CO2 days ago
29 cited following homeless camp operation by Colorado Springs Police
Colorado Springs, CO19 hours ago
Crews knock down small camp fire near Standford Street
Colorado Springs, CO23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Colorado Springs Police K9 March Madness begins
Colorado Springs, CO14 hours ago
Manitou Springs Police partners with UCHealth to create new unit to address mental health calls
Manitou Springs, CO2 days ago
Colorado Springs City Council to vote on proposed natural gas and electric rate decreases
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
United Way 211 information line adds Spanish speaking services to the Pikes Peak region
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
WATCH: 2023 Colorado Springs Mayoral Forum on affordable homeownership
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
Serious crash along Highway 24 on the west side of Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
Drug-resistant Shigella cases on the rise in Colorado
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
Busted in Cripple Creek February 19 Edition
Cripple Creek, CO1 day ago
Coincidence or science? Why we are seeing snow on more days than others
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
Victim in shooting in Pueblo’s Bessemer neighborhood identified
Pueblo, CO1 day ago
Colorado Springs gas prices fall slightly, still well above national average
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
New details released following shootout with suspect and El Paso County deputies near Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
North Colorado Springs Rotary Club donates $10k to Ronald McDonald House Charities
Colorado Springs, CO14 hours ago
Police investigating two early morning shootings in Pueblo
Pueblo, CO1 day ago
Two injured in string of armed carjackings in Pueblo, PPD search for armed suspects
Pueblo, CO1 day ago
Heavy law enforcement presence for officer-involved shooting investigation in East Pueblo
Pueblo, CO1 day ago
Heavy law enforcement presence in Security-Widefield
Security-widefield, CO2 days ago
Large pool of candidates in Colorado Springs mayoral race could result in May run-off election
Colorado Springs, CO20 hours ago
Controversy over Woodland Park School District moving sixth grade to elementary schools
Woodland Park, CO16 hours ago
This Colorado city ranks in the top 10 places Black Americans fare best
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
Southern Colorado professor examines possible impact of Biden Administration’s student loan forgiveness plan
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
CSPD: Driver died after they lost control and hit a tree in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy