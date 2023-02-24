Atlanta Hawks Could Trade Trae Young This Summer

Reports of the franchise looking to ship their star player has been doing the rounds.

Credit: Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports

Trae Young could be available this offseason. This news comes on the back of the Atlanta Hawks firing coach Nate McMillan amid what has been a tumultuous season for the team.

Young has been the cynosure of all eyes since the start of the storm in Atlanta , and speculations of the guard asking for a trade were rife. Now, however, reports of the franchise looking to ship their star player have been doing the rounds.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Per The Atheltic's Jared Weiss , the Hawks could potentially trade their guard as early as the offseason.

“I expect that Atlanta is going to start exploring it, and it’s going start getting out this summer.”

There's no doubt that Young will be one of the stars in demand. Weiss' comments echo the same sentiment that Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus shared in January:

"I think Trae will want out after the season," one NBA source said. "The Hawks probably try to get out of John Collins and others by the deadline, but Trae's a long shot. Maybe the [Lakers] in July with his ties to Klutch [Sports]."



Atlanta already acquired a potential replacement in Dejounte Murray. While this may not be a trade deadline topic, keep an eye on the Hawks and their relationship with Young over the coming months.

With McMillan's firing, the onus for the Hawks will be to reshape their roster. Young is at the start of his five-year, $205 million deal that he inked during the 2021 offseason.

Adding to this is his good run, where he averages 26.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 10.3 assists this season. Only time will tell if Atlanta will get the haul they are looking for.

Can The Los Angeles Lakers Land Trae Young In The Offseason?

The Los Angeles Lakers made some smart acquisitions ahead of the trade deadline, but there has been some buzz about the purple and gold landing Young in the offseason . It just so happens that he's one of the PG's alongside Kyrie Irving to be associated with LA.

Adding to this is his connection with Klutch Sports, the management agency that handles LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Pincus opined that it might be a factor should there be talks between the team and the player.

It remains to be seen if Young will end up with the Lakers. But for now, he will be keen on finishing off on a high with the Hawks before the two, indeed, decide to part ways.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.