shakinthesouthland.com

4-0 Clemson Baseball Hosts UCF By Matt_Goldin, 6 days ago

By Matt_Goldin, 6 days ago

UCF (3-1) @ Clemson (4-0) Friday 2/24 4:00 PM. Just like that, your Clemson baseball Tigers are 4-0 in the beginning of the Erik Bakich ...