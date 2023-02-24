Car Filmed Plunging into Residential Swimming Pool with Family on Board

Sunrise, FL - A car was captured on camera crashing into a South Florida home's swimming pool with two adults and a toddler on board.



A video recording from a surveillance camera captured the vehicle crashing into a residential swimming pool on the 7100 block of Northwest 22nd Street in Sunrise on Thursday.



The footage captured the sedan careening into the pool, located only a few steps away from the back door of the house.

According to the Sunrise Police Department, the driver of the vehicle lost control, broke through a fence and plunged into the pool with two adults and a toddler on board.

No injuries were sustained during the accident.

A tow truck removed the car from the pool late Thursday night.