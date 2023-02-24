Chase Stokes & Kelsea Ballerini Pack On The PDA After Singer Confesses She's No Longer 'Single': Photo

mega

Heating up! Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini couldn't keep their hands off each other — just a few days after the singer confessed she's no longer single .

On Thursday, February 23, the Outer Banks star, 30, captioned a photo of the "Blindsided" songstress, 29, kissing him on the cheek. "imy," he captioned the snap, which means "i miss you."

For her part, the blonde babe showed her support for her man by posting a photo from the new season of Netflix's hit show Outer Banks with a smiley face.

As OK! previously reported, the country star — who split from Morgan Evans in August 2022 — spilled details about her new romance while on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, which aired on February 22.

The two began talking in early December, Ballerini confirmed to host Alex Cooper .

"I just swan dove right on in," she said of DMing him via social media . “His handle is 'hichasestokes' and I just said, 'Hi Chase Stokes.'"

Cooper asked the Tennessee native if she's single , to which she replied, "No."

"I'm just vibing," she quipped.

The handsome hunk and the vocalist were first seen together earlier this year when a photo of the two of them cuddling at a football game went viral. Now that their relationship is out in the open, Ballerini declared she's not nervous what Evans would think about her moving on.

"I'm not married to him anymore and I don't need to care about his feelings anymore. I mean that with all the respect in the world, but his journey is not mine," she stated.

"I'm not exploiting what I am or am not doing, because I do want to be respectful. And also, it's new. Everything's new for me — dating, being photographed with someone, like, it's all really new, and I'm tiptoeing," she continued. "And I'm happy and I'm really re-learning a lot about myself and how I show up in a relationship and how I show up for myself. It's been a really beautiful re-awakening ."