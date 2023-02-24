Chase Stokes & Kelsea Ballerini Pack On The PDA After Singer Confesses She's No Longer 'Single': Photo

The handsome hunk and the vocalist were first seen together earlier this year when a photo of the two of them cuddling at a football game went viral. Now that their relationship is out in the open, Ballerini declared she's not nervous what Evans would think about her moving on.
"I'm not married to him anymore and I don't need to care about his feelings anymore. I mean that with all the respect in the world, but his journey is not mine," she stated.
"I'm not exploiting what I am or am not doing, because I do want to be respectful. And also, it's new. Everything's new for me — dating, being photographed with someone, like, it's all really new, and I'm tiptoeing," she continued. "And I'm happy and I'm really re-learning a lot about myself and how I show up in a relationship and how I show up for myself. It's been a really beautiful re-awakening ."
