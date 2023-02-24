Brian Scalabrine details why Shaq almost made him quit the NBA during his Rookie year

Before he became the White Mamba, Brian Scalabrine almost quit the NBA.

Brian Scalabrine and Shaquille O'Neal © RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports © Jim O'Connor-USA TODAY Sports

While the Black Mamba played with Shaquille O’Neal in Los Angeles, the White Mamba played against the Big Aristotle during his NBA career.

White Mamba Brian Scalabrine was one of the most popular players in the NBA during his time. And it wasn’t because he was as deadly as the Black Mamba. That’s another story, though.

So, Scalabrine appeared on Duncan Robinson’s Longshot Podcast and talked about how his first experience of guarding Shaq ended up. And like most of the stories we’ve heard, his didn’t end well.

Per Scalabrine :

“So he gets an offensive rebound and I’m behind him, right? And he goes down and he goes up and I’m like I gotta foul Shaq and I come down, two hands, as hard as I can, like almost a horse collar, but I’m just going to destroy this man, right? Like this is not going to be good. And I’m afraid that as I’m doing it, like ‘Damn, this is Shaq. I can’t believe that I’m doing this to Shaq. And I went down and I went to grab him and instead of my hand can wrap around my shoulder, it was like I hit the cement. I just went boom and then he dunked it. So as soon as he went up and dunked it, I’m thinking “oh my God, he’s gonna kick my ass.”. It was like the worst position I could be in.”

But Shaq did not. The Diesel did not even feel Scalabrine touch him. Added the White Mamba.”

“I would rather have him kick my ass, for the fact that he didn’t even recognize that there was way worse for my ego. Like I was thinking of myself, ‘Oh sh!# my a*s is going to get kicked by Shaq in front of everybody’ and he just walked to the free throw line like I felt so insignificant that I almost quit the NBA at that point.”

“I’m probably not an NBA player. I gave this guy everything I had, and he went up and dunked it like I wasn’t even there. So that was probably the only time that I was afraid of another human being. He’s massive. And that made me feel so insignificant.”

Scalabrine was just a rookie during the 2001-02 season, and looking back, nobody would blame Scalabrine for thinking about early retirement. Shaquille O’Neal was the most dominant force to step foot on an NBA basketball court.

Most Dominant Force in the History of the NBA

At 7 feet and two inches tall while weighing 325 to 350 pounds, Shaquille O’Neal was the most dominant force in the history of the NBA. He was sheer brute force underneath the basket, and as Scalabrine said, he dunked the ball as if no defender existed.

If not for his atrocious free throw shooting, you could argue that O’Neal would have been the most unguardable basketball player ever. But despite his career 52.7% foul shooting clip, no one was able to stop his dominance inside the basketball court except Father Time.

During his first four NBA seasons, the Orlando Magic made two trips to the Conference Finals and one NBA Finals Appearance in 1995. When he moved to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Purple and Gold accomplished a three-peat, and he was named Finals MVP during all three championship wins.

Even when he was already in his 14th NBA season, he was still a big contributor when the Heat won the title in 2006, the 4th championship in his career.

White Mamba was also an NBA Champion

While Brian Scalabrine did not accomplish what Shaquille O’Neal did in the NBA, the White Mamba still retired with an NBA championship ring on one of his fingers. Scalabrine was a member of the Boston Celtics team that beat the L.A. Lakers in the 2008 NBA Finals.

The White Mamba retired with career averages of 3.1 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.3 blocks, and 0.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.0 percent from the floor, 34.4 percent from three-point distance, and 78.3 percent from the foul line.

Scalabrine never won any individual awards in the NBA, but more than winning the chip with the Celtics, his biggest accomplishment was probably lasting more than a decade in the NBA.

And yes, because he considered quitting the NBA during his rookie season, it’s impressive how he was able to stay in the league that long. It was probably the Mamba Mentality, White Mamba, that is.