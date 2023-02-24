Open in App
Lancaster County, PA
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

Elementary School Threats Made By Sub. PA State Police Say (UPDATE)

By Jillian Pikora,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XO0aY_0kyYarcW00

The threats that closed a Lancaster County elementary are now known to have been called in by a substitute teacher's aide, according to an updated release by the  Pennsylvania State Police on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Naomi Shayanna Wenger, 20, of Lancaster, was linked by her phone number to the threats made to Martic Elementary School in the Penn Manor School District around 2:19 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, according to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper James Grothey.

"Building staff immediately contacted Pennsylvania State Police, and the school was placed on lockdown. No one was permitted to enter or leave the building," Superintendent Dr. Phil Gale said. "State police assessed the situation and advised the staff to release students beginning at the regular dismissal time in small groups under police supervision. After all bus riders were released, parents and guardians picked up student car riders."

The school closed on Friday, Fed. 24 and reopened the following Monday, according to a previous release by police.

The School Administration says Wenger was a teacher’s aide for IU13 students and was present inside Martic Elementary at the time of the telephone threats, and police say, "further investigation revealed that Wegner was responsible for the crime."

Wenger has been charged with six felonies; three for criminal use of a communication facility, and one for each of the following; terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize, obstructing administration law or other government function, terroristic threats causing serious public inconvenience, according to court documents.

She has been held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $50,000 in bail and her preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge StuartJ. Mylin on March 17 at 3 p.m., according to her court docket.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pennsylvania State newsLocal Pennsylvania State
Family Of Missing Hellertown Woman Receives 'Suspicious' Phone Call: Police
Hellertown, PA14 hours ago
Cumberland County woman sentenced for forcing 5-year-old adoptive daughter to fake illnesses, receive treatment
Dillsburg, PA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Biker Gang Member Ordered 'Hit' On Victim From Bucks Jail, State Police Say
Bensalem Township, PA13 hours ago
Central Berks Police arrest Reading woman for multiple straw gun purchases
Reading, PA8 hours ago
Officer who tased Middletown student faces parental lawsuit
Middletown, PA1 day ago
Driver sentenced for central Pa. drive-by killing: ‘He was the linchpin of a murder’
Lancaster, PA17 hours ago
Ten arrested after drugs, illegal guns recovered in Cumberland County
Lemoyne, PA1 day ago
Woman Assaulted By Group Of 8 In Philadelphia: Police
Philadelphia, PA16 hours ago
Parents of 3 or 4-year-old child wandering the streets found in Lancaster Co.
Columbia, PA1 day ago
Maryland Man Dies In Crash Involving 7-Month-Old In York County: Authorities
Havre De Grace, MD1 day ago
Wild, Wild West Chester: Cops Wrangle Escaped Cattle In Chesco
West Chester, PA7 hours ago
'Skimming' Devices Found On Montco ATMs, Police Warn
Norristown, PA15 hours ago
Sleeping Baby Shot At By Lititz 'Squirrel' Hunter: Police
Lititz, PA1 day ago
2 Pedestrians Struck In Crosswalk By 17-Year-Old Driver In Lititz: Police
Lititz, PA13 hours ago
NJ Woman Who Killed Montco Fireman In 2021 Crash Learns Her Fate
Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ6 hours ago
Blotter: Homicide by vehicle, theft, harassment, disorderly conduct, DUI
Bethel, PA1 day ago
Chesco Man Surrenders After High-Speed Police Pursuit: Authorities
West Chester, PA1 day ago
Alcohol May Be Factor In Triple Fatal Cecil County Crash, Maryland State Police Say
Elkton, MD1 day ago
2 plead guilty for fatal 2021 shooting outside Pat's Steaks: DA
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Reward Offered For Info After Patterson HS Student Gunned Down Near Campus
Baltimore, MD6 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy