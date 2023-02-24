Elementary School Threats Made By Sub. PA State Police Say (UPDATE)

The threats that closed a Lancaster County elementary are now known to have been called in by a substitute teacher's aide, according to an updated release by the Pennsylvania State Police on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Naomi Shayanna Wenger, 20, of Lancaster, was linked by her phone number to the threats made to Martic Elementary School in the Penn Manor School District around 2:19 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, according to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper James Grothey.

"Building staff immediately contacted Pennsylvania State Police, and the school was placed on lockdown. No one was permitted to enter or leave the building," Superintendent Dr. Phil Gale said. "State police assessed the situation and advised the staff to release students beginning at the regular dismissal time in small groups under police supervision. After all bus riders were released, parents and guardians picked up student car riders."

The school closed on Friday, Fed. 24 and reopened the following Monday, according to a previous release by police.

The School Administration says Wenger was a teacher’s aide for IU13 students and was present inside Martic Elementary at the time of the telephone threats, and police say, "further investigation revealed that Wegner was responsible for the crime."

Wenger has been charged with six felonies; three for criminal use of a communication facility, and one for each of the following; terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize, obstructing administration law or other government function, terroristic threats causing serious public inconvenience, according to court documents.

She has been held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $50,000 in bail and her preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge StuartJ. Mylin on March 17 at 3 p.m., according to her court docket.