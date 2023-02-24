Oklahoma Football: 5 Newcomers to Watch for the Sooners in 2023

Five new players to watch for the Oklahoma Sooners football team during the 2023 college football season.

The first year of the Brent Venables era didn't go as planned for Oklahoma. The Sooners went 6-7 for the program's first losing season since 1998.

As a result, Venables should be feeling some urgency entering his second season in Norman. That has been evident in his efforts to immediately upgrade the talent on his roster this offseason.

Oklahoma has signed a whopping 12 transfers since last season. That haul ranks eighth nationally among all transfer classes, according to 247Sports. The Sooners paired that with the nation's No. 6 recruiting class.

The Sooners are hoping the infusion of talent can lead to a return to the program's customary place near the top of the Big 12 standings in 2023 before the school departs for the SEC. Here is a breakdown of five newcomers who could help make that happen, with a reminder that more still could be added when the NCAA's second transfer window opens from April 15-30.

Walter Rouse, OL

How do the Sooners plan to replace two-year starter and All-Big 12 first-team left tackle Anton Harrison? By bringing in a player who has 40 starts under his belt at the position. Rouse comes to Oklahoma from Stanford as a four-year starter who has twice earned All-Pac 12 honorable mention recognition. Rouse initially committed to Nebraska, but Oklahoma persuaded him to flip his transfer commitment last month. He will hope to protect quarterback Dillon Gabriel and successfully audition for the NFL in the process during his final college season.

Dasan McCullough, LB

McCullough made quite a debut as a true freshman in 2022, racking up 49 tackles, including 6.5 for a loss and four sacks for Indiana. The performance earned him All-Big Ten honorable mention praise and inclusion on ESPN's freshman All-America team. Now, after transferring to Oklahoma, he'll look to replicate that production for a more successful team. McCullough should immediately push for a starting role and help fill the void left behind by departed linebackers David Ugwoegbu and DaShaun White.

Reggie Pearson Jr., S

Oklahoma fans already know what Pearson is capable of. While playing for Texas Tech last season, the safety racked up a season-high 11 tackles, plus delivered a bone-rattling hit on Sooners QB Dillon Gabriel. Now, he will bring his five years of experience to the Sooner defense. Pearson started his college career at Wisconsin, where he emerged as a starter as a redshirt freshman in 2019 before missing the entire 2020 campaign. He then started each of the past two seasons for the Red Raiders, totaling 109 tackles and three interceptions during that time. He seems like the early favorite to replace Justin Broiles at free safety. Oklahoma hopes his tackling ability makes the move with him and that he can help correct the missed tackle issue that plagued the secondary for much of the 2022 season.

Andrel Anthony, WR

Oklahoma needs to find a replacement for 1,000-yard wide receiver Marvin Mims. While the Sooners have a few candidates to emerge as Gabriel's top target already on the roster, they added another via the transfer portal in Anthony. The 6-foot-2 wideout flashed tantalizing big-play ability during his two-year tenure at Michigan, but he never quite turned it into consistent production. Of the 19 receptions for 328 yards and four touchdowns he has logged in his career, six grabs for 155 yards and two scores came in one game against a porous Michigan State defense in 2021. Perhaps a change of scenery will help unlock his potential. If that's the case, he could emerge as Oklahoma's top target out wide to go along with holdover Drake Stoops in the slot.

Caleb Shaffer, OL

Rouse isn't the only transfer who brings a wealth of starting experience to the Oklahoma offensive line. Shaffer started 35 games across four seasons for Miami (Ohio). He earned second-team All-MAC honors last season. While he will face a significant jump in competition in the Big 12, it seems unlikely that Venables and his staff would have recruited Shaffer if they didn't believe he could contribute during his final year of eligibility. He should be in the mix to replace two-year starter Chris Murray at right guard.

