The Staten Island Advance

Grant City man, 40, who punched, kicked woman and stole her iPhone, found guilty on slew of charges By David Luces, 6 days ago

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 40-year-old Grant City man who assaulted a woman in his community, head-butting and kicking her before stealing her iPhone, was ...