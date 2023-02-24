Open in App
2 Million Air Fryers Recalled Over Fire, Burn Hazards

By Jason Hall,

6 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

About 2 million Cosori air fryers have been recalled due to fire and burn hazards, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Thursday (February 23).

A wire connection issue is reported to cause the air fryers to overheat, leading to fire and burn hazards, the agency said. The recall involves Cosori air fryers with the following model numbers:

  • CP158-AF
  • CP158-AF-R19
  • CP158-AF-RXW
  • CP158-AF-RXR
  • CAF-P581-BUSR
  • CAF-P581-AUSR
  • CAF-P581-RUSR
  • CP137-AF
  • CP137-AF-RXB
  • CP137-AF-RXR
  • CP137-AF-RXW
  • CS158-AF
  • CS158-AF-RXB
  • CS158-AF-R19
  • CAF-P581S-BUSR
  • CAF-P581S-RUSR
  • CAF-P581S-AUSR
  • CO137-AF
  • CO158-AF
  • CO158-AF-RXB
  • CP258-AF

The CPSC said it received a total of 205 reports regarding air fryers catching fire, burning, melting, overheating and smoking, which included 10 incidents resulting in minor, superficial burn injuries, as well as 23 reports of minor property damage.

About 2 million air fryers included in the recall were sold in the United States, as well as about 250,000 in Canada and about 21,000 in Mexico. The items purchased at several nationwide stores including Best Buy, Target and The Home Depot, as well as online through the company's official website, Amazon.com and numerous other sites at prices varying between $70 and $130 from June 2018 to December 2022, according to the CPSC.

All consumers are advised to immediately stop using the air fryers and are eligible to contact Cosori to receive a replacement air fryer or different product from the company by registering at recall.cosori.com .

