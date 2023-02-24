Change location
This week's new music on Audacy All New: Gorillaz, Dierks Bentley, Godsmack, and more
By Joe Cingrana,6 days ago
Stop hunting for this week’s new releases all over the place. Each week, we scour the soundscape to bring together a playlist of the hottest new tracks spanning Rock, Hip Hop, Pop, Alternative, and Country.
Press play for the latest from Gorillaz , Dierks Bentley , Godsmack , Jonas Brothers , Halsey , Luke Combs , CHVRCHES , and more, and more this week on Audacy All New .
New this week (February 24):
Wings - Jonas Brothers
Die 4 Me - Halsey
Joe - Luke Combs
I GUESS IT'S LOVE? - The Kid LAROI
Over - Chvrches
Same Ol' Me - Dierks Bentley
Still - Dierks Bentley
Oil (feat. Stevie Nicks) - Gorillaz
Tormenta (feat. Bad Bunny) - Gorillaz
Surrender - Godsmack
Let's Go - Godsmack
Best - Gracie Abrams
This is what the drugs are for - Gracie Abrams
Dirt - Key Glock
Randy Orton - Key Glock
man - Quinnie
touch tank - Quinnie
Shimmy (feat. Joey Bada$$) - Logic
Highlife - Logic
it's not me (it's u) - Mazie
dumb dumb - Mazie
Light On In The Kitchen - Ashley McBryde
How Does It Feel - Chlöe
Bruises - Reneé Rapp
Circle Back Around - Jayda G
Moonlight - Kali Uchis
Told You So - The Band CAMINO
So Typically Now - U.S. Girls
beat of a slow dance - Musiq Soulchild
All the Things You'd Ruin - Meg Smith
6am - Channel Tres
Bite - 24kgoldn
love you forever - Vérité
Nadja - Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Do You Love Me? - Rich the Kid, Lil Tjay
Rhyme Dust - MK, Dom Dolla
Kool - Meet Me @ The Altar
Capital Karma - Manchester Orchestra
Tell You I Love You - BANNERS
Leave The Club (feat. Lil Durk & GloRilla) - Don Toliver
Don't Hate Me - Lola Young
idtwcbf (friends) - BoyWithUke
Roller Coasters Make Me Sad - Em Beihold
Shut Me Up - Nicky Youre
POS - Sueco
HATELOVE - Alex Porat
Slowly Healing - Huddy
GHOSTKILLA - 1nonly
Death Wish - Jason Isbell
Hooves - Sir Chloe
FREAK (Feat. jxdn) - Beauty School Dropout
High On You - Sam Fischer
Drive You Out Of My Mind - Kassi Ashton
Do It Faster - Militarie Gun
Ridgemont Baby - Monaleo
Blush - Jidenna
