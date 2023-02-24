This week's new music on Audacy All New: Gorillaz, Dierks Bentley, Godsmack, and more

Stop hunting for this week’s new releases all over the place. Each week, we scour the soundscape to bring together a playlist of the hottest new tracks spanning Rock, Hip Hop, Pop, Alternative, and Country.

New this week (February 24):

Wings - Jonas Brothers

Die 4 Me - Halsey

Joe - Luke Combs

I GUESS IT'S LOVE? - The Kid LAROI

Over - Chvrches

Same Ol' Me - Dierks Bentley

Still - Dierks Bentley

Oil (feat. Stevie Nicks) - Gorillaz

Tormenta (feat. Bad Bunny) - Gorillaz

Surrender - Godsmack

Let's Go - Godsmack

Best - Gracie Abrams

This is what the drugs are for - Gracie Abrams

Dirt - Key Glock

Randy Orton - Key Glock

man - Quinnie

touch tank - Quinnie

Shimmy (feat. Joey Bada$$) - Logic

Highlife - Logic

it's not me (it's u) - Mazie

dumb dumb - Mazie

Light On In The Kitchen - Ashley McBryde

How Does It Feel - Chlöe

Bruises - Reneé Rapp

Circle Back Around - Jayda G

Moonlight - Kali Uchis

Told You So - The Band CAMINO

So Typically Now - U.S. Girls

beat of a slow dance - Musiq Soulchild

All the Things You'd Ruin - Meg Smith

6am - Channel Tres

Bite - 24kgoldn

love you forever - Vérité

Nadja - Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Do You Love Me? - Rich the Kid, Lil Tjay

Rhyme Dust - MK, Dom Dolla

Kool - Meet Me @ The Altar

Capital Karma - Manchester Orchestra

Tell You I Love You - BANNERS

Leave The Club (feat. Lil Durk & GloRilla) - Don Toliver

Don't Hate Me - Lola Young

idtwcbf (friends) - BoyWithUke

Roller Coasters Make Me Sad - Em Beihold

Shut Me Up - Nicky Youre

POS - Sueco

HATELOVE - Alex Porat

Slowly Healing - Huddy

GHOSTKILLA - 1nonly

Death Wish - Jason Isbell

Hooves - Sir Chloe

FREAK (Feat. jxdn) - Beauty School Dropout

High On You - Sam Fischer

Drive You Out Of My Mind - Kassi Ashton

Do It Faster - Militarie Gun

Ridgemont Baby - Monaleo

Blush - Jidenna

