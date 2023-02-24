Open in App
Mansfield News Journal

Briefs: Monthly mobile food pantry to be held in Galion

By Staff report,

6 days ago
Drive-thru food pantry returns to Galion Tuesday

GALION — The Galion City Schools, in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, will hold the Crawford County Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Galion Middle School.

Second Harvest will distribute free assorted boxes of shelf-stable food, fresh produce, frozen meat, milk and more. Those wishing to participate are asked to pre-register prior to the event at freshtrak.com/register/event/142679. Registration is not required but highly recommended. Each household receiving food is required to present a photo ID. Those families who cannot attend but have another individual pick up food for them must pre-register and provide a copy of a photo ID to present at the time of food pick-up.

Food will only be placed in the trunk. Two households per vehicle are permitted.

For more information call 419-468-3134, ext.13549.

Madison senior citizen luncheon on Thursday

There will be a senior citizen luncheon at Madison Comprehensive High School's Ramble Inn, 600 Esley Lane, at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Thursday. The 12:30 p.m. session is full but there is limited seating for the 11 a.m. lunch. The cost is $4.25 per lunch.

Please call the board office at 419-589-2600, ext. 65001, or email rlyons@madisonrams.net to make a reservation.

Mid-Ohio Civic Opera seeking chorus members

Mid-Ohio Civic Opera is starting chorus rehearsals for Beethoven’s only opera, "Fidelio." Chorus will be meeting from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays at Grace Episcopal Church, 41 Bowman St., Mansfield, starting this Monday. Staging rehearsals start the beginning of June. Performances will be the last weekend of June and first weekend of July.

For more information, email jvega@midohiocivicopera.org.

Upcoming meetings:

● Richland County Board of Health, 6 p.m., Monday, Corley Room, Richland Public Health, 555 Lexington Ave., Mansfield

● Shelby City Council Public Works & General Operations Committee, 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, conference room, City Hall, 43 W. Main St., Shelby

● Shelby City Council Ad Hoc Parking Committee, 4 p.m., Tuesday, conference room, City Hall, 43 W. Main St., Shelby

● Shelby City Council Safety Committee, 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, conference room, 5 Water St., Shelby

