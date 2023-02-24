Luz. Co. manager position is now posted

Luzerne County Courthouse, Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Photo credit WILK

The job posting for the position of Luzerne County Manager is now on luzernecounty.org. The 3 member search committee is encouraging those with experience and ties to Luzerne County to apply. The Manager position became vacant back in November when Randy Robertson resigned. Brian Swetz, head of the Budget and Finance division has been serving as acting manager since then. The committee plans to be able to give Luzerne County Council a list of finalists for the position by the end of next month.