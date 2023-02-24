Open in App
North Carolina State
See more from this location?
WJTV 12

Appeals court rules North Carolina can’t ban undercover cameras from PETA

By Zach Schonfeld,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d5HYO_0kyYA5ux00

( The Hill ) — A divided federal appeals court panel ruled that a North Carolina law cannot be used to prevent People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) from using undercover cameras.

In a 2-1 decision, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Thursday that blocking the animal rights group’s “newsgathering activities” would violate the First Amendment’s free speech protections.

North Carolina’s Property Protection Act prohibits employees from placing unattended cameras on their employer’s premises, among other provisions.

“We enjoin the Act insofar as it applies to bar protected newsgathering activities PETA wishes to conduct. But we leave for another day all other applications of the Act,” wrote Judge Albert Diaz, who was nominated by former President Obama.

Judge Henry Floyd, a fellow Obama appointee, joined Diaz’s opinion. Judge Allison Rushing, who was nominated by former President Trump, dissented.

West Virginia transgender athlete ban blocked by appeals panel

PETA, which regularly conducts undercover animal-cruelty investigations and publishes what it uncovers, argued the law was a discriminatory speech restriction disguised as a property protection law.

“If PETA’s actions truly violate some lawful prohibition (like trespass), PETA may be charged for that violation,” the court ruled. “What North Carolina may not do, however, is craft a law targeting PETA’s protected right to speak.”

North Carolina contended the entire law passed constitutional muster and that undercover investigations in nonpublic areas are unprotected speech.

“That is a dangerous proposition that would wipe the Constitution’s most treasured protections from large tranches of our daily lives,” the court ruled. “Fortunately, it has no basis in law.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
13-year-old charged as adult in Brookhaven shooting
Brookhaven, MS2 days ago
Man who attempted to run over Black family left goat head in Vegas hotel freezer, threatened shooting: police
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Lafayette prosecutor: ‘Nothing’s happened’ in case of Ole Miss student charged with murder of LGBTQ+ student
Oxford, MS2 days ago
Former JPD officer, fired after man’s death, arrested in Ridgeland
Ridgeland, MS2 days ago
Police: Teen fatally shot during dice game in Jackson
Jackson, MS2 days ago
‘It’s a tragic loss’: Brookhaven community remembers those killed in apartment fire
Brookhaven, MS2 days ago
Execution-style killing in downtown St. Louis caught on video
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Shooting survivor’s ‘American Idol’ tryout has judges wiping away tears: ‘This is not OK’
Santa Fe, TX1 day ago
Bill would designate church that held Emmett Till’s funeral as national monument
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Man shot multiple times at Wood Village Apartments in Jackson
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Teen shooting victim dies after showing up to Jackson hospital
Jackson, MS2 days ago
DeSantis signs state takeover of land around Walt Disney World into law
Lake Buena Vista, FL2 days ago
Louisiana man killed in Wilkinson County crash
Monroe, LA1 day ago
Two arrested, one injured in Harrison County officer-involved shooting
Gulfport, MS1 day ago
Man charged with trespassing after being found inside Natchez home
Natchez, MS18 hours ago
Jackson regional water measure amended, opposition remains to state ‘takeover’ bills
Jackson, MS19 hours ago
Six arrested on separate charges in Vicksburg
Vicksburg, MS1 day ago
Surveillance pictures show Jefferson Street homicide suspects
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Ja Morant accused of making threatening statement to Memphis mall guard
Memphis, TN16 hours ago
MAIS and MHSAA Basketball Playoff Recap: Monday Night Action
Jackson, MS2 days ago
Cal Green becomes first female Natchez police chief
Natchez, MS22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy