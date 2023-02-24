Flying cars may be set to make a landing in the Upstate

eVTOL aircrafts, also known as flying cars or flying taxis, may be set to make a landing in the Upstate.

Japanese eVTOL manufacturer SkyDrive Inc announced last month plans to establish operations in the US with an office in Beaufort, South Carolina.

The Tokyo-based company is working with the Columbia Metropolitan Airport and the Greenville Downtown Airport to study potential use cases for the company’s flying taxis in the state.

Greenville Downtown Airport Director James Stephens said in a press release about the partnership that “The airport needs to know what the infrastructure developmental needs will be in the future,” Greenville Downtown Airport Director James D. Stephens said in a press release. “We believe that the impact of advanced air mobility in Greenville will create a new form of transportation that eventually becomes part of the normal transportation process within our community and around the world.”

SkyDrive founder and CEO Tomohiro Fukuzawa said the decision to establish operations in South Carolina was a “easy one” due to the established aviation industry in the state.