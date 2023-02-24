Open in App
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Superstar Mookie Betts is Facing Internal Opposition About Playing 2B

By Jeff J. Snider,

6 days ago

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman jokingly says Mookie Betts needs to stay in right field, where he's one of the best defenders in baseball.

Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts has won six Gold Gloves in right field, including in two of his three seasons in Los Angeles. But he actually came through the minor leagues as a second baseman, mostly moving to right because the Red Sox had Dustin Pedroia entrenched at second.

Betts still loves second base, and he'll get the opportunity to play there next month on Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. He's played a handful of games at second for the Dodgers in each of the last two seasons, and LA manager Dave Roberts has said he'll try to get Mookie some time in the infield this year as a way of keeping him fresh all season. Roberts has also suggested that Betts could end up at second base for the last few years of his career.

Betts and his teammate Freddie Freeman were on MLB Network on Thursday to talk about both of them being named to the Top 10 of the network's Top 100 Right Now list, with Betts at number four and Freeman at ten. The strong relationship between the two is apparent immediately, including razzing each other about the diminutive Betts hitting more home runs last year and the monstrous Freeman stealing more bases.

When Betts was asked about playing second base by Harold Reynolds, his response drew major laughs:

"I'd like to, but Freddie hates it."

That brought down the house, and the hosts asked Freeman what he has against Betts playing second base. Freeman's answer was even better.

"He wins a Gold Glove every year, he wants to go play second base. I'm like, 'No, you're the best right fielder there is, you stay out there.'"

That exchange starts around the 3:10 mark of the video above. Freeman and Betts are two of the most easygoing, friendly guys in baseball, so it's no surprise they've developed such a strong friendship. That sort of friendship between teammates would be endearing for the fans under any circumstances, but throw in the fact that they're both top-ten players in MLB, and it's no wonder they're two of the most popular players among Los Angeles fans.

