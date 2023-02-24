Fridrich dives into fast lane at state championship

CANTON – Athens Bulldogs’ standout swimmer Katelin Fridrich broke school records at the Ohio High School Athletic Association Swimming and Diving Championship on Thursday at C.T. Branin Natatorium at McKinley High School.

A freshman, Fridrich placed 18th in 200-yard freestyle (1:58 min) and 23rd in the 500-yard freestyle (5:23 min) – both beating school records that she had set earlier this year.

“I was very excited that I made states as a freshmen,” she said. “I was very nervous at the beginning. I’m happy with the results. I couldn’t have done it without the support of my teammates.”

Bulldogs’ Coach Denise Humphrey added, “She is an extremely hard worker and very competitive. Getting to the state championship is a major accomplishment for any athlete. And she did it as a freshman in not one, but two events.”

Because of Fridrich’s top time in the 500-yard freestyle at the District Championship, she was the only member of the Bulldogs’ swim team to qualify to compete at the state meet.

Region Editor for APG Ohio, Miles Layton may be reached at mlayton@circlevilleherald.com