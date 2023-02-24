Open in App
Notre Dame, IN
South Bend Tribune

U2 and Notre Dame partner for limited edition vinyl release of ‘Songs of Surrender’

By Tribune Staff Report,

6 days ago
SOUTH BEND — The University of Notre Dame and rock band U2 announced Feb. 24 that the two have partnered to release a limited-edition vinyl pressing of the group’s upcoming “Songs of Surrender” album that comes out March 17 — St. Patrick's Day.

U2 performed Oct. 10, 2001, at Notre Dame’s Joyce Center for what turned out to be the band’s first post-9/11 concert.

“Songs of Surrender” features 40 new acoustic and re-imagined recordings from the band’s catalog.

This special-edition two-LP vinyl release features 16 of those tracks on double-disc colored vinyl and is limited to 2,500 copies worldwide.

The Notre Dame special edition album package will include:

• Notre Dame gold and blue vinyl records.

• Liner sleeves with pictures of the band members with a Notre Dame color presentation.

• The Notre Dame Monogram featured on the included poster.

• The Notre Dame Monogram on all four record labels.

• A co-branded Notre Dame sticker on the front cover of the album wrapper.

The limited-edition vinyl is available to pre-order online now while supplies last. A limited number will also be available on campus at the Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore on March 17.

The Notre Dame edition is priced at $50.

For more information, visit store.interscope.com.

