Change location
See more from this location?
California State
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Historic storm slams into Southern California; snow closes Interstate 5 in the Grapevine
By Grace Toohey, Hayley Smith, Susanne RustAlexandra E. Petri, Los Angeles Times,6 days ago
By Grace Toohey, Hayley Smith, Susanne RustAlexandra E. Petri, Los Angeles Times,6 days ago
LOS ANGELES — A frigid winter storm barreled into California on Friday, bringing sea-level snow......
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0