Buhl, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Motorist transported following collision near Buhl

By By STAFF REPORT,

6 days ago

BUHL—A motorist was transported to a local hospital following a two-vehicle collision Wednesday near Buhl, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Shortly before 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday a vehicle driven by a 69-year-old male from Chisholm and another driven by a 47-year-old female of Hibbing were traveling southbound on Highway 169 near Forest Street in Buhl when they collided and spun out, according to the report.

The 69-year-old driver was transported to Range Regional Medical Center in Hibbing to be treated for what law enforcement described as non life-threatening injuries.

Both drivers were reported to be wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Road conditions were wet at the time, and alcohol was not involved.

The Chisholm Police Department, Chisholm Ambulance and Buhl Ambulance assisted at the scene.

