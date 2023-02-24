Open in App
Fulham vs. Wolverhampton prediction: Shootout in Premier League Friday

By Action Network,

12 days ago

Friday’s Premier League match between Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers can go many different ways.

On the one hand, both Fulham and Wolves have been in good form since the World Cup. The Cottagers boast a 6-1-2 (W-D-L) record since returning from the break, the third-best mark in the league in that span. The Wolves are 4-1-3 in that same time frame, which is the eighth-best record and a massive improvement over where they were before the league paused.

Fulham vs. Wolverhampton prediction 3 p.m. ET

But under the hood, both of these teams have issues. Fulham has allowed just four goals in its last nine contests, but the Cottagers have conceded 12.7 expected goals. It seems like some negative regression is coming for this defense.

Wolves aren’t an offensive force by any means, but they should be able to exploit some of Fulham’s defensive weaknesses on Friday.

Wolverhampton’s defensive numbers also leave a lot to be desired and will be tested against a Fulham attack that ranks inside the top half of the league in both goals scored and expected goals created.

This meeting between a very stoppable force and an easily movable object could go in a number of directions, but it seems likely we’ll see a back-and-forth affair with plenty of scoring chances at both ends of the pitch. A look at an alternate total like over 3.5 goals at +290 seems like a savvy bet on Friday afternoon.

Fulham vs. Wolverhampton pick

Over 3.5 goals (+290, FanDuel )

