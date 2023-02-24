Double-Edged Sword: ‘Last of Us’ Editing Error Both Enrages and Excites HBO Fans

(Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto)

There’s no way HBO made the same mistake twice, right?

A few extremely sharp viewers of HBO’s The Last of Us found what appears to be a major editing gaffe — reminiscent of a certain high-profile coffee cup from 2019. In an aerial shot showing the vast, ice-covered expanse, if you look closely you can actually see members of the film/camera crew standing near the tree line. An eagle-eyed TikTok user posted a video of the moment Monday. In the video, it’s clear that both cinematographers and editors missed a camera crew in the background of a shot.

“The Last of Us : Season 1, Episode 6. About 15 minutes in. They might have accidentally left a few of the film crew in the show,” the user wrote on TikTok. The video game-inspired show details the lives of Joel Miller and Ellie Williams, played by actors Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey respectively, as they try to survive in a zombie-infested world.

Some other social media commenters rightfully pointed out that the gaffe is barely noticeable. But others disagreed, believing legitimate television with legitimate budgets should catch all of these little issues.

HBO has not addressed the latest editing gaffe

“How do these multi million dollar productions miss this stuff, im more precious with my 5 minute YouTube drone videos,” one user wrote. “HBO editors are always slacking,” another TikToker said (which garnered hundreds of likes). “This scene was so pretty to me I didn’t notice lol,” a third user wrote back.

“Better than a Starbucks cup,” a fourth wrote, referencing HBO’s famous slip-up from Game of Thrones. In the 2019 episode, Daenerys Targaryen’s medieval character sits next to a modern cardboard coffee cup, clearly left in the frame by the crew and forgotten about. The Thrones Twitter account tried to make light of the incident at the time (“the latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake; Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea”), but for the biggest show on television to make such an error was unforgivable to many fans.

Now, for HBO to sign off on an episode of television with another major gaffe doesn’t reflect well on the production arm of the company. The Last of Us hasn’t reached Thrones level popularity, yet, but it is a very popular show at the moment — ratings have climbed week-over-week around 15 percent (until Super Bowl Sunday).

On the other hand, some commenters think editing gafffes are fun, almost in a reverse psychology kind of way; meaning the gaffe sparks some conversation, creates buzz for the show, and gives new viewers something to look forward to.

Neither HBO nor show co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann have yet to address the error. Maybe they’re laughing all the way to the bank.