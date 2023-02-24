Open in App
Morgantown, WV
Huskies Report

ESPN Bracketology Update - 2/24

By Schuyler Callihan,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aLEj6_0kyXuWza00

A look at where the Mountaineers sit in the latest bracketology projection.

West Virginia is set to hit the road for an important two-game road trip against No. 3 Kansas and No. 23 Iowa State.

Although it wasn't a needle-mover by any means, WVU's win over Oklahoma State earlier in the week was much-needed. Losing that game could have had them on the outside looking in heading into this very challenging two games in three days part of the schedule.

Losing to Kansas on Saturday won't hurt, but if the Mountaineers can steal one in Ames, that would do wonders for their NCAA Tournament hopes. In Joe Lunardi's latest bracketology projection on ESPN , West Virginia is slated as a No. 11 seed in the EAST region.

1. Purdue vs 16. Morehead State/Alcorn State

8. Kentucky vs 9. Boise State

5. Creighton vs 12. VCU

4. Virginia vs 13. Utah Valley

6. San Diego State vs 11. West Virginia

3. Tennessee vs 14. Eastern Washington

7. Michigan State vs 10. Pittsburgh

2. Kansas State vs 15. Vermont

