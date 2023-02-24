Mock Draft Roundup: Bijan Robinson Becomes Popular Lions Pick

"Porter is the prototypical big, physical cornerback who looks like he belongs in the NFL. He can sometimes get a little too handsy downfield, but he checks many of the boxes of what team's look for when drafting DBs. Is this too early for Porter? Maybe ... then again, there is a premium on big, physical cornerbacks; in recent drafts Sauce Gardner, Derek Stingley Jr., Jaycee Horn and Patrick Surtain II were all taken early in the first round."
Cornerback Christian Gonzalez, Oregon
Gonzalez is presently being mocked by the following:
"Jeff Okudah gives Detroit a great corner on their defense, but pairing him with another potential star would spark more excitement into this franchise. The defense is full of guys that play hard, but the Lions need to find a way to elevate the talent level.
Christian Gonzalez is trending upward after this year. He’s considered the best athlete of all the corners in this class, and his film shows why. Pairing Okudah and Gonzalez gives the Lions two potential lockdown corners, and that helps a team that’s looking to make even more noise in the NFC North."
Cornerback Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
Witherspoon is presently being mocked by the following:
"After years of putting it on the back burner, the Lions seem to have figured out that blazing speed gives your team a huge advantage on offense. Bringing in Jameson Williams last season and a player like Jalin Hyatt in 2023 would give them an edge by forcing opposing safeties to stay off the line.
This has a dual benefit of allowing their creative play caller, Ben Johnson, carte blanche to call whatever new run designs he’s thought of that week."
Tight end Luke Musgrave, Oregon State
Musgrave is currently being picked by the following:
"Van Ness never started a game at Iowa but that's not the point. The point is that NFL teams love his size, his athleticism, and where his game could be a couple of years from now. Purdue's George Karlaftis went at the end of Round 1 a year ago, and USC's Drake Jackson went a round later; both players were high-upside prospects who exceeded expectations as rookies. Van Ness is in the same conversation but could be the best of the bunch."
Cornerback Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
Porter is presently being picked by the following:
"Double-dipping with defensive picks in the first round is a distinct possibility for the Lions. While Detroit ranked top five in both total and scoring offense in 2022, it ranked last in total defense and only the Bears (27.2) and Cardinals (26.4) allowed more points per game than the Lions (25.1), who also ranked 28th in Football Outsiders’ DVOA metric for defense. Rookies Aidan Hutchinson (9.5) and James Houston (eight) combined for 17.5 sacks last season, but Bresee has the quickness and power to be a disruptive three-technique for the Lions."
Defensive back Deonte Banks, Maryland
Banks is presently being projected by the following:
