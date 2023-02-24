Cleveland.com

Police match suspect in several cigarette heists: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter By Joanne Berger DuMound/special to cleveland.com., 6 days ago

By Joanne Berger DuMound/special to cleveland.com., 6 days ago

Police received a call from Cheap Tobacco at 10:18 a.m. Feb. 10 about a man who had just stolen cartons of cigarettes. They spoke to ...