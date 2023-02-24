Open in App
Austin, TX
LonghornsCountry

Longhorn's RB Duo Lands in SI Top 100 NFL Draft Big Board

By Adam Glick,

6 days ago

Longhorn's Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson hope to make immediate NFL Impact.

The Texas Longhorns were one of the few power five programs to not have a single player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

In fact, the Longhorns' production of draft talent has been down for quite some time, with just three players being selected in the first round of the Draft since 2010.

Those players? Earl Thomas, Kenny Vaccaro, and Malcolm Brown - two of which (Vaccaro and Thomas) are no longer in the league.

In April, however, that is expected to change in a big way. Running back Bijan Robinson highlights the improved 2023 Longhorn class , expected to go early first round. Robinson’s stellar college accolades have put him in discussion as a franchise-changing draft pick.

Running Back Roschon Johnson was a backup to Robinson last season. Johnson arguably was the most talented backup in the entire country. His speed and vision make him another quality top three-round pick.

The running back combo was absolutely explosive last season for the Longhorns. Both backs combined for 2,134 yards with 23 rushing touchdowns. The Longhorns relied heavily on the lethal combination en route to their eight victories.

In terms of draft ability both running backs are highly touted. In Sports Illustrated Top 100 Big Board Rankings Robinson was No. 5 and Johnson was No. 86 respectively. Each Running back provides a different skillset while at the same time high potential to produce at the next level.

Some other notable names from the Big 12 Conference were No. 8 Tyree Wilson (Texas Tech), No. 18 Quentin Johnson (TCU), and No. 38 Anton Harrison (Oklahoma).

The conference has a plethora of NFL talent and makes its presence well known in SI’s NFL Big Board.

