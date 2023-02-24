PHOTO GALLERY: Falcons’ basketball coach takes one for his team

JOHNSON CITY — Talk about taking one for the team.

With a district championship game to play on Tuesday and a regional quarterfinal guaranteed on Saturday, Volunteer boys’ basketball coach Zac Crawford didn’t want his Falcons anywhere near the cool waters at the Special Olympics Polar Plunge.

But the Lady Falcons did win the fundraising challenge between the two teams.

So, on Sunday, Feb. 19, Crawford stepped up — tutu and all — to take the plunge on behalf of the Volunteer boys’ basketball team.

“The basketball teams had a competition among themselves to see who could raise the most money. The boys didn’t raise as much as the girls, so the boys that plunged had to wear tutus from the girls’ team,” said Area 32 Special Olympics Director Ali Thacker.

The local plunge, an annual fundraiser for Special Olympics, took place Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Wellness Center in Johnson City. The theme for the event is “Freezin’ for a Reason.”

Proceeds from the basketball teams’ efforts benefit Area 32 Special Olympics, which serves Hawkins County. The team kicked off the competition to honor Ali’s mother, Christy Thacker, a beloved Volunteer special education teacher who passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 10.

The final tally for the team fundraising challenge was $1,410 for the girls’ basketball team and $1,098 for the boys’ basketball team.

“A bet is a bet, and I’m a man of my word. So, yeah, I took the plunge in a tutu with my senior class throwing me in,” Crawford posted in social media. Seniors Cason Christian, Joltin Harrison, Blake Head, Andrew Knittel and Bradin Minton got the honor of tossing Crawford into the chilly pool.

Of course, the plan was that they’d be jumping in with him. But plans change.

The day before the event, the Falcons boys’ basketball team beat Tennessee High in the District 1-3A semifinals to advance to Tuesday’s championship game. After the win which also guaranteed the Falcons a home regional game on Feb. 25, Crawford said he’d still plunge — “but they’re not allowed to, not now.” Everyone understood, of course, and Crawford and a few other representatives did uphold the team’s end of the bargain.

“Both basketball teams — the boys and girls — came. Not all of them plunged, but all of them supported and raised money,” Thacker said. “I just want to say thank you especially to the basketball teams that raised so much money for us. And thank you to everyone who has donated.”

Members of the girls’ team were also out in force to take their victory plunge — minus the tutus, of course. When it was all said and done, the two basketball teams had raised $2,500 for Area 32 Special Olympics.

Thacker and the Unified team at Volunteer raised an additional $1,500.

“In the end, our Area 32 kids win since the money goes to help fund their trips and competitions,” Volunteer teacher and assistant girls’ coach Nora Barton.

Courtney Bellamy, a member of the Lady Falcons’ basketball team and a Unified partner at the school who helped spearhead the effort, said it wouldn’t have been possible without everyone working together.

“The Polar Plunge turned out amazing. I was so proud of both our boys’ and girls’ teams on raising money. I’m just so thankful we were able to help,” Bellamy said. “I’m also thankful to everyone who contributed. … We have an amazing community that’s just so caring. They’d give the shirt off their backs. They always help fundraise and provide for our schools, and I’m so thankful we could all pull together for this amazing event.”

The plunge is a major fundraiser for the Area 32 Special Olympics program, Thacker said. It helps fund the cost of trips (including fuel and food), T-shirts, uniforms, and any equipment needs. All of the money raised by the three Volunteer teams stays in the community where it was raised.

“Hawkins County doesn’t have anywhere to do a plunge, so we go in with Johnson City,” Thacker said. “But the money raised by individuals and teams supporting Area 32 goes into our accounts.”

Anyone interested in learning more about Area 32 Special Olympics or how to support the program can email Ali at alithacker@yahoo.com.