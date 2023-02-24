High School Basketball | Perquimans girls handle Northside-Pinetown in second round

HERTFORD — Two games into the 1A NCHSAA state playoffs for the Perquimans girls’ basketball team and neither opponent stood much of a chance.

No. 5 Perquimans, already having defeated No. 28 Columbia 66-19 in Tuesday’s first round, never trailed in Thursday’s second round on its way to a 52-29 home victory over No. 12 Northside-Pinetown.

Lailana Harris got things started quickly for the Lady Pirates (23-2) by nailing a 3-pointer from the top of the key just 20 seconds in.

The 3-0 lead was the slimmest advantage Perquimans had all night as Northside-Pinetown (18-7) was unable to connect on its first 11 shots from the field in the game’s first six minutes.

Perquimans’ next basket came from Krista Linton close to the basket after a save attempt at the baseline from the Lady Panthers found Linton’s hands with 5:50 left.

Jaslyn Holley then made it 8-0 with 3:10 left on a 3-pointer after Crishya Sellers saved the ball from going out of bounds, resulting in her assist.

It wasn’t until Northside-Pinetown called a timeout with 2:34 left that one of its possessions ended with a Madalyn Gibbs basket to make it 8-2 with 2:05 left. It quickly became 8-4 moments later after O.J. Cahoon got a steal and fastbreak layup.

But Holley answered with another 3 to put the Lady Pirates back up 11-4 on their ext possession as she added a made free throw soon after for what turned into a 12-4 Perquimans lead after one quarter.

Perquimans head coach Aaron Burke said his team keyed in defensively on Mariah Jones, who ended with no points in the first eight minutes.

“I thought we did a good job of getting their best player (Jones) out of the game,” Burke said. “She’s a good ball player and I thought we defensively stepped out on her to make her give the ball up and do what we wanted to do.”

The Lady Pirates’ control of the game got even tighter in the second quarter as after a free throw from J’tia Watson and two from Holley, Harris got back on the scoresheet.

She had back-to-back right-handed layups, both quick transition buckets after Lady Panther misses, in the span of 23 seconds to put Perquimans up 19-4 with 6:17 left in the half.

Jones, who led Northside-Pinetown with 11 points in its loss, made her first two field goals of the night to get within 19-8, but the Lady Pirates outscored the road team 16-2 in the remaining 3:37 of the second quarter.

Watson began it with an inside shot followed by a second Harris triple. Holley ended the half for Perquimans with a floater and 3-pointer in the final 16 seconds to give the Lady Pirates a 35-10 lead at the break.

“I felt like we played together,” Burke said. “The ball moved a lot, we got steals and we finished in that second quarter. That’s what really pushed us to the edge of pulling away.”

Perquimans doubled Northside-Pinetown’s shooting percentage in the first half as the Lady Pirates shot 11-of-32 (34.3%) from the field to the Lady Panthers’ 4-of-25 (16%) in the first 16 minutes.

Holley and Harris had 14 and 10 points, respectively, in the first half. Holley finished the evening with a game-high 17 points, while Harris finished with 11.

Watson was the third double-digit scorer for the Lady Pirates with 10 points, five in both halves, and Sellers finished with seven points, all in the final 16 minutes.

With the game well in hand by halftime for Perquimans, Northside-Pinetown ended up outscoring the Lady Pirates 19-17 in the second half.

Perquimans’ lead got as big as 31 with a 47-16 lead early in the fourth quarter. The 23-point margin of victory is the closest the Lady Panthers got in the second half.

The Lady Pirates now look toward Saturday’s third round game. On an 18-game winning streak, they will travel to No. 4 North Duplin (23-1), which is on a 16-game winning streak itself after beating No. 13 Voyager Academy 59-51 on Thursday.

Last season for Perquimans ended with a third-round overtime loss at Falls Lake Academy.

“We talked about that the beginning of the season,” Burke said. “Losing in the third round, I know it hurt. So I said, ‘Look we got a lot of work to do to get back to the third round and plus some.’”

Saturday’s game time is to be determined as of Friday morning.