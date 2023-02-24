Open in App
Grass Valley, CA
See more from this location?
FOX40

School closures continue in the foothills as snow falls at lower elevations

By Matthew Nobert,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YP7tP_0kyXoXwr00

(KTXL) — School districts in El Dorado, Nevada and Sierra counties have announced school closures or delayed starts as snow levels continue to drop across the foothills.

At around 6 a.m., the Grass Valley School District announced that all school sites and district programs will be closed on Friday due to the snow levels.

Video above: Team coverage of winter storm

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

FOX 40 Weather Alerts

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding,” the school district wrote. “Please stay safe and enjoy your weekend.”

The Nevada City School District also announced that all schools will be closed today due to the snow.

Snow levels drop across the Sacramento Valley

The Sierra-Plumas Joint Unified School District shared on Friday that “Due to hazardous road conditions and inconsistent snow to heavy snow forecasted today, there will be no school in Loyalton today-Friday, February 24th.”

Gold Oak Union School District and Pioneer Union School District also announced that schools will be closed Friday.

The El Dorado Union High School District announced two-hour delayed starts for Union Mine High School and El Dorado High School.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nevada State newsLocal Nevada State
Snowstorm knocks out power, covers roads in Nevada County
Grass Valley, CA1 day ago
Gov. Newsom declares emergency in 13 counties, activates National Guard due to winter storm
Tulare, CA9 hours ago
More Storms Tuesday; Avalanche Danger High; I-80, I-580, Mt. Rose Hwy & Ski Resorts Closed
Reno, NV2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Heavy snow crushes buildings in the foothills and Sierra
South Lake Tahoe, CA57 minutes ago
Icy roads cause dangerous conditions across the Sacramento area
Sacramento, CA23 hours ago
How much rain has fallen in Sacramento since the start of the year
Sacramento, CA15 hours ago
Freezing temperatures felt across the Sacramento Valley
Redding, CA1 day ago
South Lake Tahoe: Avoid playing on berms as snowplows clear roads
South Lake Tahoe, CA12 hours ago
How does an avalanche occur and what are the warning signs?
Olympic Valley, CA14 hours ago
NWS releases rain totals for Sacramento area during winter storm
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
When does a snowstorm become a blizzard?
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
City of Reno prepared for impending storm
Reno, NV2 days ago
Northern California communities brace for poor road conditions, school closures ahead of a blizzard warning
Pollock Pines, CA3 days ago
Blizzard, Winter Storm Warnings Until 4 a.m. Wednesday; I-80 Closed Over Summit
Reno, NV2 days ago
Avalanche strikes Olympic Valley apartment building
Olympic Valley, CA1 day ago
Thousands of PG&E customers without power near Nevada City
Nevada City, CA1 day ago
Sacramento County to open two additional warming centers. Here’s where they are located
Elk Grove, CA17 hours ago
Caltrans prepares for expected heavy snow, strong winds during winter storm starting Monday
Auburn, CA3 days ago
'When it gets bad, people disappear' | How the winter storm is impacting business in Placerville
Placerville, CA3 days ago
Northern California Storm: Spinouts prompt Caltrans to hold eastbound traffic on I-80 | Updates
Sacramento, CA3 days ago
‘I need to get home’: Passengers stranded at Greyhound bus station due to the winter storms
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
This is how much snow Lake Tahoe ski resorts got during the blizzard conditions
South Lake Tahoe, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy