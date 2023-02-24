School closures continue in the foothills as snow falls at lower elevations

(KTXL) — School districts in El Dorado, Nevada and Sierra counties have announced school closures or delayed starts as snow levels continue to drop across the foothills.

At around 6 a.m., the Grass Valley School District announced that all school sites and district programs will be closed on Friday due to the snow levels.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding,” the school district wrote. “Please stay safe and enjoy your weekend.”

The Nevada City School District also announced that all schools will be closed today due to the snow.

The Sierra-Plumas Joint Unified School District shared on Friday that “Due to hazardous road conditions and inconsistent snow to heavy snow forecasted today, there will be no school in Loyalton today-Friday, February 24th.”

Gold Oak Union School District and Pioneer Union School District also announced that schools will be closed Friday.

The El Dorado Union High School District announced two-hour delayed starts for Union Mine High School and El Dorado High School.

