Salem County, NJ
I-295 North Reopens After Truck Hits Overpass In Salem County

By Jon Craig,

6 days ago
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

Interstate 295 northbound in Salem County has reopened more than two days after a tractor-trailer struck an overpass, authorities said.

However, the Route 140 (Hawks Bridge Road) overpass will remain closed until further notice, Carneys Point police said on Friday, Feb. 24.

The crash occurred Tuesday evening, Feb. 21 near milepost 1.7 in Carneys Point, according to New Jersey State Police.

A Kenworth tractor-trailer was hauling a large oversized forklift at about 5 p.m. when the top of the forklift struck the underside of the Hawks Bridge Road overpass causing significant damage to the structure, State Police said.

The driver was not injured, police said.

All traffic was being diverted to Route 130 and the New Jersey Turnpike.

