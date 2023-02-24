Want an electric Porsche but can't stretch to a Taycan? Iconic car brand takes control of e-bike firm

Porsche has announced that it has assumed complete ownership of the Croatian e-bike brand Greyp . The German automotive giant's venture capital segment, Porsche Ventures, has held a 10% stake in Greyp since 2018.

"Greyp will have a very strong and growing presence in Croatia," said founder Mate Rimac. "We want to do big things, otherwise, Porsche and us would not be doing this. This will secure a great future for Greyp employees and bring tremendous value for Croatia as another proof of being an electric vehicle R&D hotspot." (Rimac is also the founder of the eponymous electric hypercar brand.)

In its aim to control and manufacture the best electric bikes , Greyp is the latest brand to be added to Porsche’s ebike Performance Group . In June 2022 it acquired the remaining 80% of shares in the German e-bike drive system Fazua GmbH . Fazua started in 2013 and specialises in compact drive systems, like the Ride 60, which are used by more than 40 brands worldwide.

Both brands have a North American presence. Fazua entered the market in 2019, while Greyp opened its US operations in San Pedro, California in 2020.

(Image credit: Greyp)

Greyp and Fazua join Rotwild , Porsche’s longer-standing e-bike partner. Porsche and Rotwild combined in March 2021 to release two e-bike models, the Cross and the Sport. The recent acquisitions see Porsche continue its commitment to e-mobility and sustainable transport solutions.

"Porsche is a pioneer of sustainable mobility and is consistently driving forward its e-mobility strategy," said Lutz Meschke, deputy chairman of the Porsche AG Executive Board. "Our activities in the e-bike sector underline our consistent approach. Porsche has been a leading provider of plug-in hybrids for years."

"Our ambitious goal is to have a CO2-neutral balance sheet across the entire value chain by 2030," Meschke said.

(Image credit: Greyp)

Porsche has committed to invest 15 billion euros, or around $17 billion, in new technology in the next five years, with 6.5 billion euro - or $7.3 billion - being ring fenced for the development of electric vehicles, including e-bikes.

E-bikes continue to form a small, but not insignificant, part of several car manufacturers' sustainability drives. Toyota recently launched its first electric cargo bike, made in partnership with Douze Cycles , a Dijon-based e-bike brand and to be sold through Toyota’s 300 French car dealerships. Other European brands to release e-bikes include Peugeot, with its eCo1 Crossover and Mercedes in partnership with N+ bikes. In the US General Motors and Jeep have both released off-road e-bikes in recent years.