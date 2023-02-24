Can you hotkey weapons in Sons of the Forest?

There's no hotkey for weapons in Sons of the Forest, no quick-select menu or bar at the bottom of the screen where you can assign tools. It's a frustrating fact, but seems to be part of the more grounded realism that Sons of the Forest is going for - not having 10 different devices, spears and hatchets hanging conveniently from your utility belt for quick access. If you want to swap between weapons and tools quickly, we can explain your options below - but unless the developers decide to add it in a further update, there is no Sons of the Forest hotkey feature at time of writing. Darn.

Sons of the Forest hotkey and quick select options explained

With no Sons of the Forest hotkey option, your best bet for switching between items quickly is to go through the manual inventory menu, accessed by pressing i , then selecting the weapon or tool you want. It's not ideal in a frantic situation, but practice and understanding of how your inventory is laid out means you can flick between weapons in under two seconds, if you're fast.

The alternative is to leave gear lying around to grab as you go. Admittedly this is only really an option at a base or anywhere you've been through before, but by leaving a spear on the ground, you can grab it and equip it off the floor while bypassing your inventory altogether. Admittedly, I'm not sure how much better it is as an alternative, barely faster (if at all) but it is, at least, an alternative.

There's no indication at time of writing if a hotkey option for Sons of the Forest is even coming. It may be a feature to be added at some time in the future, or it might be a specific design choice not to add one in. Whichever the case, we can say that right now, it's not in the game.