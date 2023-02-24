BREAKING: Ole Miss Fires Basketball Coach Kermit Davis

Davis' Rebels have struggled throughout the 2022-23 season.

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels have fired men's basketball coach Kermit Davis, the school has announced.

Davis, who last made the NCAA Tournament in 2019, is 74-79 in his five seasons at Ole Miss and is 10-18 overall and 2-13 in SEC play this season.

"We thank Coach Davis for his dedication to the Ole Miss basketball program and our student-athletes," athletic director Keith Carter said. "No one wanted to bring a title home to Mississippi more than him, and we appreciate the passion for that goal that he shared with our team every day. As he has throughout his career, Coach Davis worked tirelessly to produce a winner, and we wish him, Betty and his family the very best in the future."

Rebels assistant coach Win Case will be serving as the interim coach while Ole Miss conducts its search.

"My family and I are extremely thankful for the opportunity to lead the Ole Miss men's basketball program the past five years," Davis said. "We appreciate Chancellor [Glenn] Boyce, Keith Carter, the staff and players for their support and work ethic on behalf of our program, and I wish Ole Miss the best going forward. Oxford is a special place to live and work."

Carter will now begin a search for a replacement for Davis, with the names of candidates likely to surface in the coming days.

