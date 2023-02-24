7 Dividend Growth Stocks That Show Up In All The Best Dividend ETFs

I looked at the holdings for five of the best dividend ETFs that use some type of dividend growth screen as part of their qualifying criteria.

If you're looking to add a few high quality dividend growth stocks to your portfolio, sometimes you can let dividend ETFs do the work for you!

Each of them uses its own qualifiers and screening criteria to choose the best stocks for its strategy. It's generally a good thing when a stock makes the cut for inclusion in a dividend ETF, but how about if it meets the selection criteria for ALL of the best dividend ETFs?

There are a handful out there, but it's a short list. I looked at the holdings for five of the best dividend ETFs that use some type of dividend growth screen as part of their qualifying criteria. Some look only at dividend growth history. Some look at growth and quality. Some look at growth and high yield. You get the picture!

Those five ETFs are the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) , the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) , the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) , the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) and the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth ETF (DGRW) .

NOBL and VIG are more or less pure dividend growth, looking at consecutive annual dividend increases. I'm cheating a little bit with SCHD because it looks for dividend payments, not necessarily dividend growth, but most of the qualifying names are dividend growers. DGRO and DGRW target dividend growers, but also add different quality screens.

Only 7 stocks show up in all five dividend ETFs:

Coca-Cola (KO)

PepsiCo (PEP)

Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

T. Rowe Price (TROW)

Genuine Parts (GPC)

Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF).

If you're looking to improve your dividend stock portfolio, this list would be a great place to start!