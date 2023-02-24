Luka Doncic Debuts New Colorway in Mavericks Win

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic debuted a new colorway of this signature Jordan Brand shoes.

The Dallas Mavericks made a statement with their first win after the NBA All-Star Break. Luka Doncic led Dallas to victory over the San Antonio Spurs with an impressive 28 points, seven rebounds, and ten assists.

Even better, Donic gave sneakerheads something to discuss by debuting a new colorway of his first signature sneaker with Jordan Brand - the Jordan Luka 1 .

At this point, it's getting difficult to track the number of colorways designed for the Jordan Luka 1. Doncic has worn a plethora of player-exclusive and general-release colorways on the court.

Meanwhile, NCAA basketball teams sponsored by Jordan Brand have received player-exclusive colorways in school colors. While there is no confirmed information about the green and purple shoes Doncic wore last night, we are hopeful they hit shelves soon.

Luckily for athletes and fans, several colorways of the Jordan Luka 1 are available at or below the retail price on Nike's website . Below is everything online shoppers must know about the performance basketball shoes.

Jordan Luka 1

A detailed look at Luka Doncic's shoes. © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Thanks to its superior design, the Jordan Luka 1 lends itself to exciting colors and storytelling. The embroidered Flight Wire cables on the sides of the shoes provide containment and stability while also giving designers an area to play with different colors.

Additional color blocking goes hand-in-hand with the rubber wrap built for ankle support. The aggressive rubber outsole gives players top-notch traction while completing the shoe's look with bold colors.

Doncic is well on his way to another All-NBA selection and other prestigious league awards. It is uncommon for a player to enjoy such a successful launch of their signature sneaker line, but Doncic has carved out a place in hoops history by being different than everyone else.

