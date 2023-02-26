Open in App
Connecticut State
Slàinte! Best Irish Pubs In Connecticut To Spend Your St. Patrick's Day

By David Cifarelli,

6 days ago

With St. Patrick's Day nearly around the corner, you and your beer buddies may be looking for the best pub in Connecticut to celebrate the holiday.

So, here are some of the best Irish pubs in the state based on Google reviews .

O'Neill's Irish Pub & Restaurant, Norwalk

Located in "the heart of South Norwalk," guests flock to O'Neill's for food, drink, and "the best local Irish musicians," the pub's website says. "The atmosphere is right on, and every employee was friendly and helpful," one Yelp reviewer said. "We won't hesitate to come back when in the area!"

The Harp and Hound Pub, Mystic

"Walking into the Harp and Hound you immediately feel like you've stepped into a small country pub in Ireland," the pub's website reads . "Sit down and enjoy a great conversation or good laugh with friends over a creamy pint."

The Playwright Irish Pub & Restaurant, Hamden

Dubbed one of the state's "most authentic Irish pubs," the Playwright could be the perfect place to get a traditional lunch or dinner on St Patrick's Day or any other day of the week. Playwright also offers a traditional Irish breakfast and brunch menu every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., according to its website .

Some New Craft Draught for the Weekend Maine Lunch, Fiddle Head,Rosemary’s Baby, CounterWeight Fest Bier, Downeast Orginal, Fat Orange Cat, Magners Irish ☘️ Cider, Playwright Pilsner,

Posted by The Playwright Irish Pub Restaurant & Banquet Facility on Friday, November 4, 2022

Vaughan's Public House, Hartford

Vaughan's is located in the heart of downtown Hartford only steps away from the XL Center. The pub, which will often host events before and after games and shows at XL, attracts clientele with their "awesome beer on tap and solid eats," according to one Yelp reviewer .

Farley Mac's, Simsbury

"Farley Mac's believes that there is no simpler form of entertainment than good food, drink, music, conversation and friends," their website reads . "Our philosophy on food revolves around this. Start with high quality ingredients. Add passion, integrity and technique....and friendship will endure."

Duffy's Tavern, West Haven

"I have worked in West Haven for 15 years and I have visited Duffy's several times during that time period," one Yelp reviewer said about the shoreline spot. "It's a great place to go for lunch, dinner, or happy hour (not to mention St. Patrick's Day)."

O'Connor's Public House, Brookfield and New Milford

The pub's website says you can't get any more Irish than the owner of O'Connors who hails from Blarney, County Cork in Ireland. Guests can take advantage of the restaurant's "carefully selected" Irish fare or drinks from their gourmet coffee bar.

Almost Friday ☘️ but first: Live music Thursdays - FT: Jonny Chapman at 7:30PM. #oconnorspublichousebrookfield #livemusic #brookfieldct #originalsongs #covers #folk #country #blues

Posted by O'connor's Public House Brookfield on Thursday, February 2, 2023
