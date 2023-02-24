Open in App
Alabama State
NFL Network grades Giants' 2022 draft class worst in NFC East

By John Fennelly,

6 days ago
The New York Giants selected 11 players in the 2022 NFL draft, many of whom would play extensive roles for the clubs as rookies.

Many would say the grade of the class after one season is a resounding incomplete as all but one — fifth-round inside linebacker Micah McFadden — missed time due to an injury.

Two players — fifth-round offensive lineman Marcus McKethan and inside linebacker Darrian Beavers, a sixth-round pick — missed the entire regular season altogether.

In a piece for NFL Network, analyst Nick Shook ranked the draft class of the entire NFC East. No one got an A. Philadelphia was rated the highest with a B- followed by Dallas and Washington with a C grade. The Giants brought up the rear with a C-.

Shook had good things to say about the Giants’ top pick, Oregon outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, who the Giants selected fifth overall.

Thibodeaux lived up to the prime-time persona he exudes, finishing fourth in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting despite totaling just four sacks. He wasn’t a game-wrecking edge rusher on an every-down basis, but there were plenty of examples of his potential to become one. His final stat line — 49 tackles, four sacks, five passes defensed, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown — was certainly good enough to earn praise, and he’s just getting started.

Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal, taken by the Giants two picks later, didn’t receive as glowing a review.

Neal, on the other hand, wasn’t as exciting. He struggled, much like many rookie tackles, and gave up three sacks in one game (Week 3 vs. Dallas), but had a couple of nice performances sprinkled among his 13 games. Above all, Neal needs time to develop.

Shook also praised wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, safety Dane Belton, tight end Daniel Bellinger and offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu but had to temper that praise as each of those players had their seasons shortened by injury.

