Camilla Chooses Princess Diana’s Favorite Designer for Coronation Dress: Report

Queen Camilla has reportedly decided to wear a gown designed by the favorite dressmaker of her husband’s ex-wife, Princess Diana . The Sun said that the queen consort would wear the gown when she is crowned alongside King Charles on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. British fashion designer Bruce Oldfield would not personally confirm the arrangement when approached by the newspaper, but the U.K. tabloid quoted an “insider” as saying: “Camilla has a very close friendship with Bruce spanning many years so in many ways it is the natural and obvious choice. Camilla trusts Bruce because he has really delivered on dresses for so many important occasions recently for her.” Oldfield designed many dresses for his close friend Princess Diana in the 1980s, with more recent clients including the likes of Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, and McDonald’s, with British staff of the fast food chain receiving workwear designed by Oldfield in 2008.

