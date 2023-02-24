Open in App
Richmond, VA
See more from this location?
Virginian Review

Virginia special election set to fill McClellan Senate seat

By SARAH RANKIN,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mExkC_0kyXhoy700

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A special election has been set for March 28 to fill the vacancy in the Virginia Senate created by Richmond Democrat Jennifer McClellan's election to the U.S. House of Representatives, and the political parties have just days to choose their nominees. Louise Lucas, president pro tempore of the Senate, set the election date Wednesday, one day after McClellan's victory. She said she picked it to ensure that the seat representing the blue-leaning 9th District was filled by the time lawmakers return in April to the Capitol to take up Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed amendments to legislation and vetoes. Democrats narrowly control the Senate. Parties have until Monday to nominate their candidates, said Lucas, who has the authority to set the date because the Legislature is currently meeting. That tight timeline sets up a scramble for candidates. At least three, all Democrats, have declared their intention to run: Del. Dawn Adams, Del. Lamont Bagby and party activist Alexsis Rodgers, who previously ran for Richmond mayor. A Democratic Party committee voted Wednesday night to hold a firehouse primary on Sunday, according to a news release. Polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and polling locations are still being worked out. The deadline for Democratic candidates to submit their filing fee, voter signatures and other paperwork is 7 p.m. Friday, the party said. A spokesperson for the Republican Party of Virginia didn't respond to a request for comment. Lucas set the special election after McClellan tendered a letter of resignation Wednesday, saying she intends to step down March 7, or immediately after she is sworn in. McClellan defeated Republican Leon Benjamin on Tuesday to become the first Black woman from Virginia elected to Congress. Virginia's 9th Senate District is composed of Charles City County, parts of Hanover and Henrico counties, and part of Richmond. Whoever wins would fill the remainder of McClellan's term. All 140 seats in the General Assembly are on the ballot in November. Candidates will be running in districts redrawn in the redistricting process.

The post Virginia special election set to fill McClellan Senate seat appeared first on The Virginian Review .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Virginia State newsLocal Virginia State
Bagby wins Democratic primary for blue-leaning Senate seat
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Del. Kathleen Murphy becomes third Northern Virginia legislator to announce retirement
Mclean, VA4 days ago
Virginia’s nuclear power stations transition to public alerts
Surry, VA4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Meet Tucker Balti Moore, Maryland’s First Dog and the newest addition to the governor’s mansion.
Annapolis, MD5 days ago
Virginia mother, daughter plead guilty to stealing over $170k in Social Security retirement funds
Shipman, VA4 days ago
Woman found shot dead at Gillies Creek Park in Richmond
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Richmond woman stopped with loaded handgun at RIC
Richmond, VA5 days ago
Two men shot on Nine Mile Road in Richmond
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Ludacris To Perform At The State Fair Of West Virginia
Lewisburg, WV6 days ago
Richmond Police ID victim, make arrest in Old Brook Road murder
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Person killed in crash, shooting on Bainbridge Street in Richmond
Richmond, VA3 days ago
WV State Fair Announces Second Annual Art Contest
Lewisburg, WV6 days ago
Hip-hop legend visits Richmond school to encourage students to explore science
Richmond, VA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy