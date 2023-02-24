The New Normal: A discussion on mental health, addiction, diabetes and obesity

The link between physical activity and health is well established, but new research shows it's never too late to get active and there's no such thing as too little activity.

Plus new research when it comes to depression. Right now, one in five Americans will experience major depressive disorder in their lifetime -- and many will not find relief from current therapies. However, now researchers have identified an unexpected source of the problem: inflammation.

News 12’s Elizabeth Hashagen was joined by Dr. Deena Gupta-Adimoolam to break down the latest health headlines.

Experts say inflammation in the body could explain depression in the brain. New research shows inflammatory agents in the blood can break down the barrier between the body and the brain, which can trigger or exacerbate depression.

The findings could revolutionize medical care for depression, which doesn't always respond to conventional drug treatments.

Meanwhile, the FDA is reviewing Pfizer's RSV vaccine on an expedited basis and will make a decision on whether to clear the shot by August. The single-dose vaccine is administered to expectant mothers in the late second to third trimester of their pregnancy. The antibodies triggered by the shot are passed to the fetus, and they protect the infant from RSV after birth.

RSV exploded last fall as the public largely stopped wearing masks and ended social distancing as the COVID-19 pandemic eased.

In addition, FDA advisers will vote on making opioid overdose antidote available over the counter.

If the US Food and Drug Administration gives the go-ahead, a nasal spray version of the opioid overdose antidote Narcan may soon be sold in vending machines, big box stores, grocery stores and gas stations across the country.

