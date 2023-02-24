Gambia appoints former civil service head as new vice president

BANJUL, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Gambia's President Adama Barrow on Friday appointed a former head of civil service, Muhammad B. S. Jallow, to replace the West African country's late Vice President Badara Alieu Joof, the presidency said in a statement.

Joof died of illness in India last month at the age of 65.

Jallow, a former teacher, served as a permanent secretary in various ministries before becoming the secretary general and head of Gambia's civil service.

He remained in that position until his statutory retirement in 2020, the statement said.

Joof had been appointed vice president in 2022. He had previously served as education minister.

Reporting Pap Saine; Writing by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Alex Richardson

