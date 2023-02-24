Orlando Sen. Geraldine Thompson will host a free Black History event at Icon Park this weekend

To close out Black History Month, Sen. Geraldine Thompson will host a Black History event at Orlando's Icon Park this weekend."Resistance and African American History – A Black History Event" will focus on the pivotal role played by Harry T. Moore in both the civil rights movement and in Florida's Black history.The event happens Saturday, Feb. 25, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Icon Park's Sky Lounge, located at 8375 International Drive. It's free to attend.The evening will feature a presentation by Bill Gary, chair of the Harry T. Moore Cultural Center. There will also be an exhibit displaying evidence used during the 1949 trial of the Groveland Four, the four Black men wrongfully accused and charged with the sexual assault of a woman in Lake County, Florida. [content-1]The evidence, now more than 70 years old, was only recently released by the Groveland Four's family members and has yet to be seen by the public. Following Saturday's event, the artifacts will be on permanent display at the Wells’Built Museum of African American History and Culture in Orlando.To RSVP, call 850-287-5015 or email miller.christopher@flsenate.gov. [content-3] [content-4]