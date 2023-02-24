Damian Lillard And Other NBA All-Stars Reveal Which Teammate They Wouldn’t Let Babysit Their Kids

Damian Lillard, Ja Morant, Jayson Tatum and other NBA All-Star name the one teammate they wouldn't let babysit their kids.

Having kids is very important for every parent, and NBA players aren't an exception. This is a big responsibility for them, and they won't leave their family under the supervision of certain people, not even their own teammates.

This is what some NBA stars recently revealed, as they made it clear that certain teammates wouldn't be allowed to take care of their children. During the All-Star Weekend, Brad Parker of The Score asked a series of stars which teammate they wouldn't let babysit their kids.

Damian Lillard, Ja Morant, Jayson Tatum, Paul George, Luka Doncic, and even Jaren Jackson Jr. were asked this question, and all of them had a clear answer.

For Lillard, it was Shaedon Sharpe; Morant, just like Jackson, picked Kenneth Lofton Jr., while Tatum went with his partner in crime, Jaylen Brown and Paul George named Brandon Boston. Luka went with Maxi Kleber and Josh Green.

The common reason behind this was that some of these players are still kids, and they shouldn't be responsible for younger kids. Dame, Jackson, and Ja went with that, while Tatum said Brown didn't have kids, so he wouldn't know how to take care of them. In the end, Jaylen claimed that Deuce needs some discipline, ending a hilarious back and forth with JT.

Damian Lillard Doesn't Want Trail Blazers To Tank For Victor Wembanyama

While Dame admitted that he only let Jusuf Nurkic babysit his kids, he's not interested in doing the same for others, and besides Shaedon Sharpe, it seems like he doesn't want his team to tank for Victor Wembanyama , one of the most hyped prospects in recent years in the league.

Dame made it clear on Twitter when a fan said they hoped the Trail Blazers went tanking mode to try to get Victor Wembanyama or a top-4 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. This is a big option for a lot of teams around the NBA, as many would benefit from having a player like Wemby on the roster. However, Lillard doesn't want this team to lose games on purpose, not even if that means getting a potential league-altering talent in the Frenchman.

