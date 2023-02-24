LeBron James Believes Bronny Can Average 30 Points Per Game If He Focuses On Scoring

LeBron James praises son Bronny for playing the game the right way while claiming he could average 30 points per game if he focused only on that.

Bronny James is expected to make it to the NBA next year, and his father couldn't be more excited about it. LeBron has made it clear he wants to share the court with his eldest son in any way, and they both are working hard to make this a reality.

James has seen his kid grow to become a solid NBA prospect, and when asked about the evolution of Bronny, the King didn't mince words.

"Bronny side I think he, you know from 8th grade to a senior, he's gotten better and better. And not only what is a skill set, but our strength is athleticism and leadership. You know that's what you want to see out of any player. I think (he) continues to get better and better throughout one offseason to the next offseason. "I think Bronny has shown that. (He) Plays the game the right way every single night. You know if he wanted to he can, I mean if you want to, he can shoot 20 shots a night and average 30. But it's not always about this. It's about how you can go out and play the right way and play for your team, and all he cares about is winning with great basketball players."

LeBron is one of the greatest players in NBA history, and he recognizes quality when he sees it. It's not that Bronny is his son; he knows that the young man can do a lot of things on the court, and proof of that is his draft projection.

Bronny James Projected To Be A Top-10 Pick In 2024 NBA Draft

According to ESPN, Bronny is projected to be a top-10 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft . He could land in the Orlando Magic, which could make things hard for LeBron to go there and team up with his kid. The 4x NBA champion doesn't have the best memories from Orlando, and he's not trying to go back there anytime soon.

Meanwhile, Bronny keeps earning praise, and he was recently labeled a 'phenomenal role player,' showing that he hasn't the same expectations that his father had to carry coming into the league. This could help Bronny a lot, and if he gets comfortable scoring points, he could be more than a role player in the NBA.

Time will tell how this situation unfolds, but right now, Bronny looks like a solid prospect. It remains to be seen where he'll play in the league, but the only certain thing now is that LeBron will try to follow him wherever he goes .

