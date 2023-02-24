Open in App
Spencer, OK
See more from this location?
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Spencer Child On Road To Recovery After Dog Attack

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UoeoZ_0kyXfB6000

A family in Spencer brings a new update on how their two-year-old son is doing after being brutally attacked by a dog last year.

J.J. Rodriguez was mauled by a dog in a Spencer neighborhood on Feb. 22, 2022, and was rushed to the hospital where he fought for his life.

According to the Rodriguez family, J.J. suffered from facial injuries and developmental delays from the attack.

The family said they are looking at every possible treatment and traveling across the country to find new ways help J.J. make a successful recovery.

Cassandra and Jose Rodriguez, J.J.'s parents, said the boy's story has been an inspiration and is reaching people overseas and across the country.

“We are feeling the love and support... across the globe," the family said. "I want J.J. to grow up confident in his own skin and know he is handsome and loved, especially by his own family. We are his biggest support system."

Cassandra and Jose Rodriguez, J.J.'s parents, said the boy still has a fear of big dogs following the attack, but that additional surgeries are also planned for his nose and mouth to improve his quality of life.

So far, no charges have been filed against the dog's owners.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman injured in dog attack says owner left the scene
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
OKC Police Searching For Suspect After 4 Dogs Found Drowned At Edwards Park
Oklahoma City, OK20 hours ago
14 year old killed after being hit by train in Pauls Valley
Pauls Valley, OK1 day ago
Pauls Valley Family Remembers 14-Year-Old Who Was Hit, Killed By Train
Pauls Valley, OK16 hours ago
Norman Man Charged With Killing Of Woman Found At Lake Thunderbird
Norman, OK1 hour ago
Metro Teenager Arrested In Connection To Bricktown Nightclub Stabbing
Oklahoma City, OK16 hours ago
Suspect Dead After Fleeing Warehouse Shooting
Oklahoma City, OK16 hours ago
Charges Pursued Against Wife Of Geary Police Chief For Assault Over Alleged Affair
Geary, OK14 hours ago
1 Killed In Shooting At Hobby Lobby Distribution Center; Suspect Dead
Oklahoma City, OK16 hours ago
OKC Police Make Arrest In Bricktown Mass Stabbing
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Woman attacked by pack of dogs in SW Okc parking lot
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
23 Horses Survive Tornado That Demolished Norman Event Center
Norman, OK1 day ago
Oklahoma County Detention Center inmate dies after being admitted to hospital, officials say
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
OKC Police Working To Identify Suspect In Connection To Bricktown Stabbing
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
OKC Police Release Photos Of Bricktown Nightclub Stabbing Suspect
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Firefighters Respond To Early Morning Blaze In Newalla
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Vehicle Parked In Roadway Causes Payne County Crash
Stillwater, OK1 day ago
Suspect In Custody Following SW OKC Shooting
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Man Questioned As Suspect In Bricktown Stabbings Cleared By Police
Oklahoma City, OK3 days ago
DNA Evidence Disproves Anthony Sanchez Innocence Claim, Prosecutors Say
Norman, OK5 hours ago
Two arrested, one found hiding in a tree following pursuit in Lincoln County
Luther, OK3 days ago
Oklahoma City Police Department Enforces New Bricktown Curfew
Oklahoma City, OK23 hours ago
Neighbors in Del City confused as they continue finding random mail in yards
Del City, OK4 days ago
Several Norman roads still blocked by destruction caused by severe storms
Norman, OK2 days ago
Officials: 12 patients injured as severe storms moved through Norman
Norman, OK2 days ago
Accused ‘pill mill’ doctor pleads guilty to dozens of charges
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Oklahoma orthopedic physician pleads guilty to 'pill mill' charges
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Family Opens Nicoma Park Hotdog Shack, Dawg Pound
Nicoma Park, OK1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy