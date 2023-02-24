Spencer Child On Road To Recovery After Dog Attack

A family in Spencer brings a new update on how their two-year-old son is doing after being brutally attacked by a dog last year.

J.J. Rodriguez was mauled by a dog in a Spencer neighborhood on Feb. 22, 2022, and was rushed to the hospital where he fought for his life.

According to the Rodriguez family, J.J. suffered from facial injuries and developmental delays from the attack.

The family said they are looking at every possible treatment and traveling across the country to find new ways help J.J. make a successful recovery.

Cassandra and Jose Rodriguez, J.J.'s parents, said the boy's story has been an inspiration and is reaching people overseas and across the country.

“We are feeling the love and support... across the globe," the family said. "I want J.J. to grow up confident in his own skin and know he is handsome and loved, especially by his own family. We are his biggest support system."

Cassandra and Jose Rodriguez, J.J.'s parents, said the boy still has a fear of big dogs following the attack, but that additional surgeries are also planned for his nose and mouth to improve his quality of life.

So far, no charges have been filed against the dog's owners.