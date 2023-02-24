Open in App
Portland, OR
KOIN 6 News

Oregon Short Film Festival to showcase artistry of local filmmakers

By Jashayla Pettigrew,

6 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The Oregon Short Film Festival is Film Festival Circuit’s largest event by far, and Portlanders can see why during the winter 2023 edition of the event on Sunday.

FFC also hosts events in Texas and Georgia, but people from Oregon’s film scene show up and show out in an even bigger way.

“It’s the largest event that we have because it’s inclusive of just so many Oregon filmmakers no matter what they make, whether it be a film, a music video, or a television episode pilot or something like that documentary,” FFC Director Mikel Fair said.

Fair closed the first Portland Comedy Film Festival of 2023 just a couple of weeks ago and is excited to see how the upcoming all-genre festival will impact cinephiles and filmmakers. Unlike the comedy-oriented event that emphasized “LOL moments” in films, this one will be more focused on powerful production, cinematography and acting.

Still, there’s a wide variety of short-film screenings slated for the event. From relationship dramas to science fiction to animated films, there’s no shortage of film genres for audiences to enjoy.

Another aspect of the Oregon Short Film Festival to look forward to is the unique style of Oregon filmmakers. According to Fair, many of the films featured at this event are very different from those shown in Austin, Houston or Atlanta.

“We have a lot of artists [in Oregon] that really go out of their way to make something different, to make something nonlinear, to make things that just normally wouldn’t expect,” he said, “It’s almost like you got to be there to see it because it’s so diverse. Oregon directors seem to take more chances. They seem to break format a lot more and make things for the art.”

But like Fair says, people have to be there to see it. The Oregon Short Film Festival has screenings from 2:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Clinton Street Theater on Sunday, Feb. 26. Tickets can be bought for $38 online .

Before the screenings, the festival kicks off with a public coffee social at noon. Interested participants can use the code ‘coffee’ at checkout if they want to attend the networking event for free.

