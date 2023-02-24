Area Roundup | ECSU women reach CIAA semifinal; NHS girls reach NCHSAA third round

BALTIMORE, Md. — The Elizabeth City State women’s basketball won easily against Bowie State 76-54 in a CIAA quarterfinal game on Thursday afternoon.

The No. 5 Lady Vikings (18-10) led 21-12 over the No. 4 Lady Bulldogs (13-12) after one quarter before a 38-27 halftime lead.

They extended their lead with an even better third quarter that saw ECSU outscore Bowie State 20-7 for a 58-34 advantage.

NyAsia Blango went off for 30 points in the win on 9-of-13 shooting from the field. Jada Nowlin was the second-best scorer with nine points.

ECSU’s win advanced it to the CIAA semifinal at 2 p.m. on Friday against No. 8 Johnson C. Smith, which upset No. 1 Fayetteville State 62-54 in a Wednesday quarterfinal.

The other semifinal pitted No. 6 Shaw against No. 2 Lincoln (Pa.) on Friday night. The winners of the semifinal games meet in the championship at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The remaining results of the CIAA Tournament for ECSU will be published in Tuesday’s sports section.

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northeastern 72, East Bladen 60: The No. 3 Lady Eagles (26-1) defeated No. 14 East Bladen (19-8) in a 2A NCHSAA second-round playoff game at home Thursday.

Northeastern led 15-13 after one quarter before a 27-point second quarter had it up 42-33 at halftime. The Lady Eagles led 58-44 after three quarters.

Aniyah Rainey finished as Northeastern’s leading scorer with 31 points, with 18 coming in the second half. She was 10-for-10 from the free-throw line in that span.

Jasmine Felton followed with 27 points with 21 of her game total coming in the first half.

The Lady Eagles move on to Saturday’s third round as they will face No. 11 Fairmon (24-4). The Lady Golden Tornadoes knocked off No. 27 South Lenoir 60-19 on Thursday.

Time and location for the third-round game are unknown as of Friday morning.

Scotland 51, Currituck 34: The No. 24 Lady Knights (11-14) were eliminated in a 3A second round game to the No. 8 Lady Fighting Scots (20-8) in Laurinburg on Thursday.

It ended Currituck’s first season with a playoff appearance since 2018 that ended in the third round.

Victory Christian 43, Faith Christian 25: The Lady Eagles (21-2) defeated Faith Christian (12-8) in a MACAA 2A tournament game on Thursday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hertford County 61, Northeastern 48: The No. 14 Eagles (16-10) had their season come to a close after a 2A second-round loss at the No. 3 Bears (23-4) on Thursday.

Northeastern’s last two seasons have finished in the second round at Hertford County. The Bears defeated the Eagles all five times they faced each other this season.

Hertford County faces No. 6 Heide Trask (24-4) in the third round Saturday.