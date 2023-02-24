Storm-related closures, delays continue into Friday

Public and private schools throughout the Portland region remained closed because of the unexpectedly severe storm on Friday, along with government offices and many businesses.

Freeways and streets in the metro area remained hazardous after being refrozen by overnight subfreezing temperatures. Officials urged everyone to stay home and avoid traveling it at all possible.

TriMet reported it is working to restore service, but said more than a dozen bus route in higher elevations were suspended, all other buses were traveling on chains that reduce speeds to 25 miles per hour, and MAX trains were experiencing delays.

Many flights at Portland International Airport were expected to be canceled or delayed.

The follow school districts announced they would not open on Feb. 24:

Portland Public SchoolsBeaverton School DistrictGresham-Barlow School DistrictParkrose School DistrictCentennial School DistrictVancouver Public SchoolsEvergreen School DistrictBattle Ground School DistrictCamas School DistrictHockinson School District Ridgefield School DistrictWashougal School DistrictCorbett School DistrictScappoose School DistrictSt. Helens School DistrictLincoln Co.School DistrictEstacada School DistrictMolalla River School DistrictFrench International School of Oregon

