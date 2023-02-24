Delivery of Massive 8-Layer Birthday Cake Goes Epically Wrong in Cringe-Worthy Video

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

We all love our birthdays. Well, most of us enjoy celebrating them. If you’re one of them, the cake is one of the best things about your special day. But sometimes things don’t go as planned with your cake’s delivery.

TikTok content creator @foodgod shared footage of his massive 8-layer birthday cake attempted transport to his car. We needed to prepare for what happened next. Talk about the all-is-lost moment.

The birthday cake was breathtakingly beautiful. The amount of detail that went into that thing must have been insane. We could only dream of having such a magnificent cake for our birthday. But as the cake was being lifted from the table, we started to get a bit scared. They didn’t seem to have a firm grasp of it. The weight and height of the cake didn’t help them either. Before you knew it, that wonderful cake was splattered over the ground. We can only hope he had a backup cake or it was a skit because there was no saving it.

Let’s see how the TikTokers responded to it. User @user55736073379 said, “Amazing. LOL.” @Anne-marie LaBerge admitted, “I would cry.” @Sabrina Plummer. wrote, “I would just start eating off the ground ‘ohh free food.’” @mcbill4783 asked, “Why would you pick up a cake that big in a Camero? LMAO.” @♡ replied, “No, because am I only the one who is thinking that was on purpose?” @66.Ryder said, “No, they did that on purpose.”

We suspect this was staged because you wouldn't use a car like that to pick up a huge cake.

